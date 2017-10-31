HBO

Kit Harington is busy getting married and filming the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which will likely premiere in 2019. But Jon Snow, born leader that he is, knows you have a Thrones itch, and he’s here to scratch it with Gunpowder. The three-part miniseries, which aired on BBC One earlier this month, was acquired by HBO for a December premiere.

[Gunpowder] is based on the real 17th century “Gunpowder Plot,” in which a group of English Catholics led by Robert Catesby tried and failed to kill the King of England by blowing up the House of Lords. Harington stars as Catesby, who was a committed Catholic at a time when Protestant England persecuted Catholics relentlessly. (Via)

“Three years ago, Daniel West and I conceived and began developing Gunpowder with Kudos and Ronan Bennett,” said Harington about the miniseries. “We are now thrilled to share this unique story with the U.S. audience. I can’t think of a better place to do that than my home at HBO.”

And this time, he won’t have to worry about being blackmailed.

Gunpowder — which also co-stars Peter Mullan, Mark Gatiss, and Liv Tyler in her first HBO gig since The Leftovers — debuts on December 18 at 10pm ET, with the following parts airing on the subsequent two nights.

(Via Variety)