Most knew that Giancarlo Esposito would be making some sort of appearance in Better Call Saul season three after AMC released their upbeat tease for Los Pollos Hermanos earlier in the week. Now it can be confirmed thanks to the actor’s appearance at the show’s TCA 2017 panel, handing out some Pollos Hermanos chicken for those in attendance. It’s a welcome sight for fans of Breaking Bad and the Bob Odenkirk-led prequel, mostly because it gives us a chance to see what led to that point where Fring meets Walter White near the end of season two. While we know Walter White’s story from start to finish, the details for Fring still leave room for exploration according to Esposito:

“I had to remind myself in coming back to be really present with the character, and that in this time, he’s more immature. He’s still finding his way… So I’m excited to be back. Certainly, Vince has described to me a situation where Gus is a very cagey character…he was a guy who wanted revenge, a guy who wanted to create a business, but he was also a guy who was very caring with his people. So I want to see where we go with it, and sometimes it’s more exciting to have a character who’s more mysterious.”