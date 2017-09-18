‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Becomes The First Streaming Show To Win Outstanding Drama Series At The Emmys

09.17.17 40 mins ago

For the first time in the 69-year history of the Emmys, Outstanding Drama Series went to a show on a streaming service. That’s not even the biggest surprise: it’s that it went to a show that isn’t on Netflix. (Sorry, Iron First.) The Handmaid’s Tale beat out Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us, and Westworld to win the biggest prize at the Emmys.

Author Margaret Atwood and creator Bruce Miller accepted the award, with Miller saying, “Go home, get to work, we have a lot of things to fight for.” He also joked about the the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences voters supporting “us when we wanted to do horrible things to Rory Gilmore.” (In an amusing twist, Alexis Bledel is married to Vincent Kartheiser, who co-starred with Elisabeth Moss on Mad Men.)

The Handmaid’s Tale also won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Elisabeth Moss), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Ann Dowd), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Reed Morano), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Bruce Miller), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Alexis Bledel), Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Colin Watkinson), and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber, and Sophie Neudorfer).

