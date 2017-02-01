We’ve definitely been saturated with news about the immigration ban since the executive order was signed on Friday night. Since then we’ve had protests, countless opinions from all sides, and some defiant members of the government working to overturn it. But if all of that seems a been daunting to digest and understand, The Daily Show is here with Hasan Minhaj’s very simple take on the ban with some YouTube flair.

Do you some Mario references with your foreign policy? Minhaj has you covered. Quick cameos by big names like Reza Aslan? All included. Plenty of oversimplified coverage of important historical events followed by a plea to like or subscribe? Yeah. That’s never going away. It’s really a perfect parody of those YouTube shows you see from the Vlog Brothers or Matthew Santoro. The only thing missing is a list of some sort.