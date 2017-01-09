hbo

The last time HBO was shut out of the Golden Globes was in 1991, when Twin Peaks took home three awards, including Best Series — Drama and Best Actor – Drama Series for Kyle MacLachlan. (He beat Quantum Leap‘s Scott Bakula and Columbo‘s Peter Falk.) That incredible streak came to an end during Sunday’s ceremony, when the premium cable network went 0-for-14 and was bested by FX (four), Netflix (two), and Amazon (one). HBO programming president Casey Bloys isn’t worried, though. For one thing, he has one of the most popular shows on television, Game of Thrones, which has more Emmys than any scripted show ever. Also, HBO has a stacked schedule in 2017/18.

“Here’s the good news: We’ve got Westworld coming back for 2018; Big Little Lies coming up, The Deuce from David Simon, the final season of The Leftovers; I hope people will remember Girls next year because it’s a great show and I think it gets overlooked,” Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter. “We also have Jean-Marc Vallee doing Sharp Objects with Amy Adams starring… We have a lot of great stuff in the pipeline, too: Alan Ball’s new show, which we’re just casting. We have to keep cranking it out.” Bloys left out the return Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Silicon Valley, and Insecure, although he did mention that HBO is discussing another season of The Night Of and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto “has some ideas he’s ready to talk about.”

Oh, and don’t forget HBO’s secret weapon:

HBO

I think they’re going to be just fine.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)