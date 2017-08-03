HBO

The hack against HBO seems to have included far more than just a few episodes of the network’s television offerings and a future script from Game Of Thrones. According to Variety, the perpetrators behind the cyber intrusion also reportedly got their hands on “thousands of internal company documents” and removed “masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound” inside HBO’s network infrastructure as part of the reported 1.5 terabytes of stolen data.

Part of this includes personal details of a senior HBO executive and possible access to their work email, adding more wrinkles to the trouble according to Variety:

That information, published online in a text document, contains access information to dozens of online accounts, including paid newspaper subscriptions, online banking, and personal health services. At least one of these accounts may also have given the hackers access to the executive’s work email. The perpetrators of the hack have claimed that they were able to access some of HBO’s key network infrastructure, and steal a total of 1.5 terabyte of data, and have suggested that they will release additional information in the near future. An image file published as part of the leaks seems to corroborate at least the first part of that claim, as it appears to show screenshots of HBO’s internal administration tools, listing employee names and email addresses and their functions within the organization.

Variety compares the level of this hack to the one that affected Sony in 2014, thought to be executed by the Lazarus Group on behalf of North Korea. There is no indication who is behind this latest hack, but the details are coming together with the threat of more data being released in the near future.