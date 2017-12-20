HBO Now January Highlights (Including ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Crashing’)

Warner Brothers

New year, new streaming options. As 2018 offers a new year of opportunity, HBO Now has plenty of options for the time spent on the couch (more movies seems to be a great and achievable resolution, right?). Tons of new original content is heading your way, with the second seasons of Crashing and Divorce to entertain fans with very humane comedies that take a look beneath the surface of real life in very different ways. For music lovers, HBO Now will also be featuring documentaries about David Bowie and The Avett Brothers for the ideal musical night in. While new releases like Fate Of The Furious and Everything, Everything will be added to the streaming service, perhaps the most significant addition is all eight Harry Potter films, proving that a magical marathon is just a couple of clicks away.

Harry Potter

Few franchises have made as indelible of an impact as Harry Potter, the story of the boy wizard and the fantastical world that he and his friends inhabit. While you may still be sad that you never received a Hogwarts letter, rewatching all of the movies is the next best thing. Whether you are watching them for the first or fiftieth time, all the time is a good time for a little magic.

The Fate Of The Furious

Each film in the Fast & Furious franchise ups the stakes to increasingly ridiculous levels, and Fate of the Furious is no exception. While the first film may have started with some seemingly simple car chases between the FBI and car thieves, we’ve reached the point in the series where the Rock takes on a giant submarine while stranded on an icy lake. If you’re looking for high octane thrills, look no further.

Crashing

Starting over in your career, your relationship, and your faith is no easy task, but thanks to Pete Holmes, it’s certainly a compelling one. With Crashing, the semi-autobiographical take on Holmes’ life, viewers get a look inside a man who is basically changing himself from the inside out in his quest to become a stand up comic and a more self-actualized man. Holmes has an everyman charm that makes this show a must see for comedy fans.