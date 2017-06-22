HBO

We may be melting this summer, but winter is finally here. There is a ton of new streaming content headed to HBO Now this July, chief among them the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones. If comedy is more your style, HBO Now has you covered there too, with the latest special comedy event starring Andy Samberg, Tour De Pharmacy, parodying the world of competitive cycling. Also, HBO Originals Insecure and Ballers are back for new seasons to the delight of fans everywhere. Fans of documentaries and classic hip hop must watch The Defiant Ones, about the partnership of Dr. Dre and Jeremy Iovine.

HBO Now is also getting some new theatrical releases for your next lazy Sunday on the couch. If you missed Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping while it was in theaters last year, make sure to catch it this time around. Additionally, Oscar nominees Loving and Hacksaw Ridge will also be added for your perusal.

Game Of Thrones

It’s been a long wait between seasons, but the battles in Westeros are nearly here. As the battle between the Lannisters, Starks, and Targaryens reaches its fever pitch, the looming threat beyond the Wall grows even more dangerous. With only two seasons left, it’s safe to say that the last stretch will be a sprint. Who will end up on the Iron Throne? Who knows, but it will certainly be a bloody fight to get there.

Insecure

Issa Rae has created a wholly unique and wonderful show with Insecure, focusing on fictional Issa’s life in LA, balancing her relationships, her career, and her identity in a less than successful way. With her fresh perspective and unfiltered humor, Rae is one to watch in the coming years. If you haven’t caught up on Insecure yet, it should be your next weekend binge.

Loving

As Hollywood films get bigger and bigger, sometimes you need a small, intimately told story in between. Anchored by stunning performances from stars Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, Loving is a testament to love and the struggles that many have had to overcome. Mildred and Richard Loving fought for their right to be married for years, and their story is worth a watch. Just remember to bring the tissues.