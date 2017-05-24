HBO

Summer is in full swing, and in between the beach and other outdoor adventures, you’ll needs some time in the AC to nurse your sunburn. When you need to relax indoors, HBO Now has you covered with new content on their streaming service for June. Four HBO originals — The Leftovers, Veep, Psi, and Silicon Valley — are airing their finales (series finale for The Leftovers), so in the meantime you should definitely catch up on the full seasons. The heartwarming HBO documentary If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast is also a nice change of pace from the usual true crime and political documentaries that just don’t scream “summer fun.” Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller also has a new stand up set that is certain to be latest great HBO comedy special.

HBO Now is also getting new releases like The Accountant, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, and Krampus that are perfect for your next movie night. If you’re looking for something a bit more classic, Be Cool, Bend It Like Beckham, or Speed might be more your style.

The Leftovers

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lost may have put showrunner Damon Lindelof on the map, but The Leftovers is his opus. A beautifully written and acted look at the end of the world, season three has managed to walk the line between utterly bleak and completely magnetic, with Carrie Coon turning in a particularly ferocious performance. While it certainly isn’t one to binge watch in a weekend, The Leftovers should be the next show that you savor.

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous

T.J. Miller has been a hilarious ensemble player in both Silicon Valley and Crashing, and now he’s got his time alone in the spotlight. In his first HBO special, Miller will be bringing his trademark sensibilities — articulate and acerbic stoner — to Meticulously Ridiculous. If you find yourself needing more Erlich Bachman following Silicon Valley‘s finale, this is definitely your best option.

If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast

If you’re looking for something to watch on a lazy Saturday afternoon, this HBO documentary is a delightful option. Focusing on the lives of Hollywood legends (Carl Reiner, Betty White, and Dick Van Dyke to name a few) over the age of 90, If You’re Not In The Obit is a funny and warmhearted look at how life can get even more rewarding the older that you get. You might even learn the secret to going strong as you approach the century mark.



Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in June:

Original Programming:

If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (6/5)

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (6/17)

Series Premiere:

El Jardin De Bronce (6/30)

Season Finales:

The Leftovers, Season 3/Series Finale (6/4)

Psi, Season 3 (6/16)

Veep, Season 5 (6/25)

Silicon Valley, Season 4 (6/25)

Theatrical Premieres:

Term Life (6/1)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (6/3)

The Accountant (6/10)

Krampus (6/12)

The Conjuring 2 (6/17)

The Birth of a Nation (6/24)

Estrenos:

Spark (6/1)

The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz, 2017 (6/2)

Kiki, El Amora Se Hace (AKA Kiki, Love to Love), 2016 (6/9)

Entre nos, Part 1, 2017 (6/16)

Locos de Amor, 2016 (6/23)

Starting June 1:

Be Cool, 2005

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Executive Decision, 1996

Frequency, 2000

Get Smart, 2008

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Highlander, 2005

I Spy, 2002

Insomnia, 2002

Michael, 2003

Phone Booth, 2003

Protocol, 1984

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Serendipity, 2001

Shaft, 2000

Shakespeare in Love, 1998

Speed, 1994

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Conjuring, 2013

The Order, 2003

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009

Ending June 30:

10,000 B.C., 2008

Above the Law, 1988

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Assassins, 1995

Baby Mama, 2008

Batman, 1989

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Deadpool, 2015

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

High Anxiety, 1977

How to Be Single, 2016

Junior, 1994

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

My Blue Heaven, 1990

Race, 2016

Repo Man, 1984

The Borne Ultimatum, 2007

The Cowboy Way, 1994

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016

The Family Man, 2000

The Haunted Mansion, 2003

The Village, 2004

Thunderbirds, 2004