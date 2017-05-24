Summer is in full swing, and in between the beach and other outdoor adventures, you’ll needs some time in the AC to nurse your sunburn. When you need to relax indoors, HBO Now has you covered with new content on their streaming service for June. Four HBO originals — The Leftovers, Veep, Psi, and Silicon Valley — are airing their finales (series finale for The Leftovers), so in the meantime you should definitely catch up on the full seasons. The heartwarming HBO documentary If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast is also a nice change of pace from the usual true crime and political documentaries that just don’t scream “summer fun.” Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller also has a new stand up set that is certain to be latest great HBO comedy special.
HBO Now is also getting new releases like The Accountant, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, and Krampus that are perfect for your next movie night. If you’re looking for something a bit more classic, Be Cool, Bend It Like Beckham, or Speed might be more your style.
The Leftovers
Lost may have put showrunner Damon Lindelof on the map, but The Leftovers is his opus. A beautifully written and acted look at the end of the world, season three has managed to walk the line between utterly bleak and completely magnetic, with Carrie Coon turning in a particularly ferocious performance. While it certainly isn’t one to binge watch in a weekend, The Leftovers should be the next show that you savor.
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
T.J. Miller has been a hilarious ensemble player in both Silicon Valley and Crashing, and now he’s got his time alone in the spotlight. In his first HBO special, Miller will be bringing his trademark sensibilities — articulate and acerbic stoner — to Meticulously Ridiculous. If you find yourself needing more Erlich Bachman following Silicon Valley‘s finale, this is definitely your best option.
If You’re Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast
If you’re looking for something to watch on a lazy Saturday afternoon, this HBO documentary is a delightful option. Focusing on the lives of Hollywood legends (Carl Reiner, Betty White, and Dick Van Dyke to name a few) over the age of 90, If You’re Not In The Obit is a funny and warmhearted look at how life can get even more rewarding the older that you get. You might even learn the secret to going strong as you approach the century mark.
Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in June:
Original Programming:
If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (6/5)
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (6/17)
Series Premiere:
El Jardin De Bronce (6/30)
Season Finales:
The Leftovers, Season 3/Series Finale (6/4)
Psi, Season 3 (6/16)
Veep, Season 5 (6/25)
Silicon Valley, Season 4 (6/25)
Theatrical Premieres:
Term Life (6/1)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (6/3)
The Accountant (6/10)
Krampus (6/12)
The Conjuring 2 (6/17)
The Birth of a Nation (6/24)
Estrenos:
Spark (6/1)
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz, 2017 (6/2)
Kiki, El Amora Se Hace (AKA Kiki, Love to Love), 2016 (6/9)
Entre nos, Part 1, 2017 (6/16)
Locos de Amor, 2016 (6/23)
Starting June 1:
Be Cool, 2005
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Executive Decision, 1996
Frequency, 2000
Get Smart, 2008
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
Highlander, 2005
I Spy, 2002
Insomnia, 2002
Michael, 2003
Phone Booth, 2003
Protocol, 1984
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Serendipity, 2001
Shaft, 2000
Shakespeare in Love, 1998
Speed, 1994
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Conjuring, 2013
The Order, 2003
The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009
Ending June 30:
10,000 B.C., 2008
Above the Law, 1988
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Assassins, 1995
Baby Mama, 2008
Batman, 1989
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Deadpool, 2015
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
High Anxiety, 1977
How to Be Single, 2016
Junior, 1994
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
My Blue Heaven, 1990
Race, 2016
Repo Man, 1984
The Borne Ultimatum, 2007
The Cowboy Way, 1994
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016
The Family Man, 2000
The Haunted Mansion, 2003
The Village, 2004
Thunderbirds, 2004
