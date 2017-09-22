HBO

October is nearly here, and that means that the holiday season is about to start in a big way. As life gets busier, your down time gets more precious, and HBO Now has everything you need to make your relaxation take priority. While The Deuce and Room 104 may be ending their first seasons, fan favorite Curb Your Enthusiasm will return for a ninth season after a six year hiatus. Embrace your inner misanthrope, because Larry David is coming home.

On top of the top notch television, HBO Now is also getting some new movie options for your viewing pleasure. John Wick 2 and Split are some of the notable theatrical premieres, while classics like The Terminator and The Sandlot are now available for your next movie night.

Curb Your Enthusiasm



After what seemed like forever, Curb Your Enthusiasm will finally return to HBO on October 1st. Creator and star Larry David perfected the art of sneering at the foibles of humanity as he stumbles through dealing with his friends (people he barely likes) to absolute strangers (people who make him want to stab a fork into his ear), and fans are more than ready to welcome him back onto their screens.

John Wick 2



John Wick was a total surprise to action fans, and luckily the sequel managed to recapture the awesomeness of the first installment. John Wick 2 continued the adventures of the most dog friendly assassin as he kicks ass, takes names, and shots a whole bunch of people. Keanu Reeves reminds everyone why he’s one of the truly iconic action stars with the franchise, so add this one to your Must Watch List.

Split



While M. Night Shyamalan had a few missteps along the way, he was back to form for Split, which scared up good reviews, a very successful box office run, and a sequel. James McAvoy plays a troubled man with multiple personalities who imprisons some high school girls, who are left with no choice but to find a way to escape. You’ll definitely have to sleep with the light on after watching.