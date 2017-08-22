Summer is winding down, but HBO Now’s content certainly isn’t. Excellent television continues even though Game of Thrones is over, as Vice Principals returns for a second season and the hotly anticipated show, The Deuce, rolls out. Additionally, some huge theatrical releases are making their debut on the streaming service, including La La Land, Hidden Figures, Why Him?, Assassin’s Creed, A Monster Calls, and Traders. If you’re planning on catching some older films like Slumdog Millionaire, American Psycho, Dumb and Dumber, and Mamma Mia!, you’ll definitely want to catch them before they’re gone this month.
The Deuce
Two James Francos for the price of one! The Wire‘s creator David Simon is taking a stab at the rise of the porn industry in 1970s and 80s New York City in The Deuce, exploring the “rough-and-tumble world at the pioneering moments of what would become the billion-dollar American sex industry.” From a talent like Simon and a great cast, this is definitely one to add to your Must Watch list.
Vice Principals
It’s a shame that this dark and hilarious show is only going to have two seasons, it’s been a joy to watch Danny McBride and Walton Goggins duke it out as bitter rivals. As McBride’s Gamby recovers from his gunshot wounds, the two are now united against a common enemy in the school’s principal. Will they manage to take down Principal Belinda Brown (Kimberly Herbert Gregory) and bring Gamby’s assassin to justice? You’ll just have to tune in to find out.
La La Land
Thanks to the Oscar snafu, the notoriety of La La Land may have eclipsed what it really was: a light, enjoyable romance that proved that the chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was no fluke in Crazy Stupid Love. Sometimes you just want to watch two beautiful people fall in love, and La La Land is one of the best examples of that in a long time. Ignore the backlash and let yourself get lost in the jazz.
Here are all the titles coming and going on HBO NOW in September:
Original Programming:
J Balvin: Bruuttal (9/8)
HBO First Look: Battle of the Sexes (9/11)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle: HBO First Look (9/13)
Clinica de Migrantes: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness (9/25)
Felipe Esparza: Translate This (9/30)
Season Premieres:
Vice Principals, Season 2 (9/17)
The Deuce, Series Premiere (9/10)
Season Finales:
Sesame Street, Season 47 (9/2)
Hard Knocks ’17 — Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9/6)
Insecure, Season 2 Finale (9/10)
Ballers, Season 3 Finale (9/24)
Theatrical Premieres:
Traders, 2016 (9/1)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (9/2)
Hidden Figures, 2016 (9/9)
La La Land, 2016 (9/16)
Assassin’s Creed, 2016 (9/23)
Why Him?, 2016 (9/30)
Estrenos:
Al Final Del Tunel (AKA At the End of the Tunnel), 2016 (9/1)
Maquinaria Panamericana (AKA Panamerican Machinery), 2016 (9/15)
Yo Soy Un Politico (AKA I Am A Politician), 2016 (9/22)
Starting September 1
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
The Amityville Horror, 2005
Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Body of Lies, 2008
The Crew, 2000
Dumb and Dumber, 1994
The Express, 2008
Ending September 30:
42, 2013
American Psycho, 2000
American Psycho II: All American Girl, 2003
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007
Batman & Robin, 1997
Be Kind, Rewind, 2008
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Blues Brothers, 1980
Blues Brothers 2000, 1998
Casper, 1995
Central Intelligence, 2016
Cocoon, 1985
Cocoon: The Return, 1988
Crimson Peak, 2015
End of Days, 1999
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Hollywood Ending, 2002
The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016
Lady in the Water, 2006
The Legend of Tarzan, 2016
M*A*S*H, 1970
Mamma Mia!, 2008
My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002
Resident Evil, 2002
The Simpson’s Movie, 2007
Slumdog Millionaire, 2008
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Urban Cowboy, 1980
Fantastic Voyage, 1966
Fried Green Tomatoes — Director’s Cut, 1991
Halloween: Resurrection, 2002
Head of State, 2003
Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008
How High, 2001
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, 2005
Keeping the Faith, 2000
Maximum Overdrive, 1986
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Scarface, 1983
Scent of a Woman, 1992
Sea of Love, 1989
Sex and the City (The Movie) — Extended Version, 2008
Stick It, 2006
Tron, 1982
