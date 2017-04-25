How Tony Soprano's Crew Reminded You That They Were Bad Guys

HBO Is Yanking Almost All Of Its Shows Off Amazon Prime

#HBO #The Sopranos
04.25.17 58 mins ago

HBO

May 21st marks the end for some great HBO shows on Amazon Prime. This sad news comes from Vulture, which reports that the syndication deal between HBO and Amazon is hitting the end of its contracted three-year run on May 21st, and HBO has no plans on renewing their deal.

Take a deep breath and look at the elite TV that will be gone from Prime soon:

The Sopranos, The Wire, Deadwood, Six Feet Under, Flight of the Conchords, True Blood, The Comeback, Eastbound and Down, the astonishingly underrated Bored to Death, the first two seasons of Girls and Veep and finally Enlightened. Not to mention various HBO miniseries and movies. Possibly Band of Brothers. This is a big hit to people who are trying to keep their streaming service library in check.

This explains the new trailers for Six Feet Under and The Wire:

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#The Sopranos
TAGSamazon primeHBOThe Sopranos

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 4 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 7 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP