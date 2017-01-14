New World Pictures

Heathers is one of those movies that captured the high school experience and then injected it with this black absurdity that lifted it above your typical grade school junk. When you’re dealing with a plot that has guns in school, suicides, murder plots, and croquet, you know things are unique. The film was definitely a predecessor to what we saw in Mean Girls — and some parts of Clueless — but now it is about to premiere a modern makeover thanks to to the folks at TV Land.

The last time we heard about the anthology series was back at the start of 2016, but now the show is poised for a 10-episode first season with a new look group of Heathers according to Entertainment Weekly: