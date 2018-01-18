Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Heather Duke: Veronica, you look like hell.

Veronica Sawyer: Yeah? I just got back.

Heathers is a quintessential “could not made be anymore” movie, but it’s had a surprising shelf life. The 1988 dark comedy, starring Winona Ryder as a popular girl who doesn’t fit with the “Heathers” clique and Christian Slater as an outsider who loves Jack Nicholson impressions and killing people (in that order), was turned into an unlikely musical and now it’s being adapted into a TV series.

The 10-episode first season, which debuts on the Paramount Network (the former Spike) on March 6, follows a modern-day Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) who “deals with a very different, but equally vicious group of Heathers: Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara.”

Paramount released the first trailer for Heathers, and it’s different from what you might expect. “The idea is that power corrupts and that everyone is at their core an asshole and concerned for themselves,” said Brendan Scannell (who plays Heather “Heath” Duke) at the TCAs. “In the movie, three beautiful women where wrecking havoc on the school; that was new and hadn’t been done before. Our modern retelling centers around marginalized communities — a plus-size, a black girl, and a queer — trashing everyone around them.”

One thing’s the same, though: Shannon Doherty, who’s signed on for a three-episode arc.

