‘Heathers’ Is Back, Not From Hell But As A Television Show

01.18.18 12 hours ago 7 Comments

Heather Duke: Veronica, you look like hell.
Veronica Sawyer: Yeah? I just got back.

Heathers is a quintessential “could not made be anymore” movie, but it’s had a surprising shelf life. The 1988 dark comedy, starring Winona Ryder as a popular girl who doesn’t fit with the “Heathers” clique and Christian Slater as an outsider who loves Jack Nicholson impressions and killing people (in that order), was turned into an unlikely musical and now it’s being adapted into a TV series.

The 10-episode first season, which debuts on the Paramount Network (the former Spike) on March 6, follows a modern-day Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) who “deals with a very different, but equally vicious group of Heathers: Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, Brendan Scannell as Heather Duke, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara.”

Paramount released the first trailer for Heathers, and it’s different from what you might expect. “The idea is that power corrupts and that everyone is at their core an asshole and concerned for themselves,” said Brendan Scannell (who plays Heather “Heath” Duke) at the TCAs. “In the movie, three beautiful women where wrecking havoc on the school; that was new and hadn’t been done before. Our modern retelling centers around marginalized communities — a plus-size, a black girl, and a queer — trashing everyone around them.”

One thing’s the same, though: Shannon Doherty, who’s signed on for a three-episode arc.

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TAGSHEATHERS

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 7 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP