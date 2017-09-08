Getty Image

Nearly two months after this weekend’s exclusive CBS Sunday Morning interview airs, and a full month after a subsequent appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Hillary Clinton will visit The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Wednesday, November 1st. Clinton’s appearance on the flagship Comedy Central late night program will, of course, serve to promote her election memoir What Happened, which has already drawn criticism from conservatives and liberals alike. Even so, the November appearance will mark the former state secretary’s first Daily Show visit since Trevor Noah took over hosting duties from Jon Stewart.

The Daily Show, which has seen a massive uptick in ratings since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, previously appeared on the program three times. (She also sent in a short video for Stewart’s final episode in 2015.) During the first, which is pictured below, she was serving as the senator of New York. Clinton followed her initial 2003 appearance with another in 2008, when she was still senator, and in 2014, when she had already departed her State Department post in President Barack Obama’s administration. All of these previous interviews with Stewart concerned the release of 2003’s memoir Living History, and and its 2014 followup Hard Choices.