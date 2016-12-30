Showtime

Seeing as everybody’s decided 2016 should quit pissing about and call it a day, former Huff broadcasting house Showtime has decided to give a chunk of 2017 to us early.

The season 6 premiere of Homeland has been offered up ahead of schedule to presumably answer questions that have been lingering since 2015 and get our groggy holiday-addled rumps back into watching the Claire Danes led series after possibly (possibly!) straying from the drama for other newer more exciting fare. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has made this return episode available to the pay cable outlet’s subscribers over two weeks ahead of schedule. Viewers can watch on the Showtime streaming service, the app, on-demand or via Hulu. It’s a strategy that isn’t foreign to Showtime, although it does invite questions if Homeland would do the same thing if the show still had the buzz to it that it did in its earlier stages.

Showrunner Alex Gansa provided some SPOILER-y teases of what’s to come next year with the status of Peter Quinn at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, so we’ll bring them around once again.

“Quinn is alive — I can say that much. But we want to be really careful about revealing what his condition is,” said Gansa in August. “He suffered a major stroke last season… so he is a very changed and altered Quinn this year.”

The season premiere of Homeland is scheduled to air on January 15.

