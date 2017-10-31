netflix

Following explosive allegations made by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp that Kevin Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was just 14 years old, Netflix announced on Monday that the upcoming sixth season of House of Cards would be the series’ last. Although Netflix claimed that the finale had “been in the works since the summer,” the timing was surely suspicious. Now less than 24 hours later, unsurprisingly, the streaming service has shut down production and suspended filming “indefinitely,” according to Deadline.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the two companies said in a joint statement to Deadline.

After the allegations became public, Spacey only made things worse with his apology statement which he used to open up about his long-speculated sexual preference, writing: “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

On Monday, series creator Beau Willimon released a statement on Twitter regarding the allegations surrounding Spacey and Rapp:

My statement regarding Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8z6zotHWE5 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) October 30, 2017

It’s unclear if and when filming will pick back up on the popular Netflix series, which had been expected to premiere in mid-2018 with 13 episodes.

(Via Deadline)