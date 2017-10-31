Netflix

It was announced on Monday that the sixth season of House of Cards would be its last. While the decision had apparently been made months ago, the news went public following the allegations made against series star Kevin Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that the actor had sexually assaulted him when he was just 14 (Spacey was 26 at the time). Spacey followed up these allegations by apologizing but saying that he didn’t remember the incident and a deflective coming out.

After this news, Netflix announced that House of Cards would be ending, but fans of the fictional version of the twisty D.C. underbelly have a small bit of good news: while they’re still in very early development, Netflix is multiple spinoff plans in the works. According to Variety, one of the spinoffs will center around Doug Stamper, the aide-de-camp played by Michael Kelly, with Eric Roth, who served as executive producer of House of Cards for four seasons, onboard as the writer.

Two other potential stories also being considered, although no details have yet been released (surely Claire has to get one, right?!). The sixth season of House of Cards is currently being filmed in Baltimore, although Kevin Spacey is not on set.

