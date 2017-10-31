Netflix Is Planning A ‘House Of Cards’ Spinoff Series

#House of Cards #Netflix
Features Writer
10.30.17

Netflix

It was announced on Monday that the sixth season of House of Cards would be its last. While the decision had apparently been made months ago, the news went public following the allegations made against series star Kevin Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that the actor had sexually assaulted him when he was just 14 (Spacey was 26 at the time). Spacey followed up these allegations by apologizing but saying that he didn’t remember the incident and a deflective coming out.

After this news, Netflix announced that House of Cards would be ending, but fans of the fictional version of the twisty D.C. underbelly have a small bit of good news: while they’re still in very early development, Netflix is multiple spinoff plans in the works. According to Variety, one of the spinoffs will center around Doug Stamper, the aide-de-camp played by Michael Kelly, with Eric Roth, who served as executive producer of House of Cards for four seasons, onboard as the writer.

Two other potential stories also being considered, although no details have yet been released (surely Claire has to get one, right?!). The sixth season of House of Cards is currently being filmed in Baltimore, although Kevin Spacey is not on set.

(Via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSEVERYTHING GETS A SPINOFFHOUSE OF CARDSKEVIN SPACEYNETFLIXspinoffs

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 11 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP