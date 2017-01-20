Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been almost a year since Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) tortured House of Cards viewers with his atrocious peanut butter and jelly sandwich-making skills. However, with the inauguration of President Donald Trump (and Speaker Paul Ryan’s apparent love for the Netflix show), perhaps now is the time for another season of the political drama. Hence why the streaming service chose to drop a dark and moody teaser trailer for House of Cards‘ fifth season on Friday.

With a soundtrack provided by what sounds like an elementary school classroom saying the pledge of allegiance, the short 35-second teaser pulls back to reveal an upside-down American flag blowing in the wind. The wind, of course, seems caused by a brewing thunderstorm as it engulfs the skies above Capitol Hill. No actual footage from the fifth season is teased, though the trailer does end with a May 30th, 2017 premiere date for the show.

This all seems like a pretty harmless piece of convenient advertising, no? Sure it does… until you read the “we make the terror” tagline attached to the House of Cards Twitter account’s tweet containing the new trailer. It’s an obvious reference to Underwood’s past shenanigans and future terrors. Yet seeing as how Trump’s new title no longer includes the suffix “-elect,” or the words “nominee” or “candidate,” the show’s otherwise satirical tag takes on an all-too-real sense of dread.

Besides, maybe Trump is even worse at making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches than Underwood.