Frank Underwood's Best Asides From 'House Of Cards'

‘House Of Cards’ Has A Season 5 Premiere Date And A Very Timely Teaser Trailer

01.20.17 1 hour ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

It’s been almost a year since Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) tortured House of Cards viewers with his atrocious peanut butter and jelly sandwich-making skills. However, with the inauguration of President Donald Trump (and Speaker Paul Ryan’s apparent love for the Netflix show), perhaps now is the time for another season of the political drama. Hence why the streaming service chose to drop a dark and moody teaser trailer for House of Cards‘ fifth season on Friday.

With a soundtrack provided by what sounds like an elementary school classroom saying the pledge of allegiance, the short 35-second teaser pulls back to reveal an upside-down American flag blowing in the wind. The wind, of course, seems caused by a brewing thunderstorm as it engulfs the skies above Capitol Hill. No actual footage from the fifth season is teased, though the trailer does end with a May 30th, 2017 premiere date for the show.

This all seems like a pretty harmless piece of convenient advertising, no? Sure it does… until you read the “we make the terror” tagline attached to the House of Cards Twitter account’s tweet containing the new trailer. It’s an obvious reference to Underwood’s past shenanigans and future terrors. Yet seeing as how Trump’s new title no longer includes the suffix “-elect,” or the words “nominee” or “candidate,” the show’s otherwise satirical tag takes on an all-too-real sense of dread.

Besides, maybe Trump is even worse at making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches than Underwood.

Netflix

TAGSHOUSE OF CARDSNETFLIXTRAILERS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP