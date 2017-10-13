Fox

The relationship between Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) and Dr. Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein) on House was one fraught with sexual tension. House often directed snide comments his boss’ way and regularly disobeyed her orders while Cuddy got a kind of sick pleasure in constantly forcing the socially averse doctor to treat patients in the hospital’s clinic. Their back and forth made for good television but we couldn’t help but wonder: was there something to be learned from their combative employer/employee relationship? In other words, what can House’s interactions with Cuddy teach us about how to decisively handle our own controlling, irritating, megalomaniac of a boss?

The answer: yes, but be careful. Using these cutting clapbacks comes with some risk.

Dr. Lisa Cuddy: I want you to do your job.

Dr. Gregory House: As philosopher Jagger once said: You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Fox/Giphy

We should’ve known after their first interaction during the series pilot that House had no intention of following Cuddy’s orders. Try as she might to get him to actually care about patients, House was more interested in solving problems, not saving people. And he damn sure didn’t care about the endless empty threats Cuddy threw his way.

House was vital to the hospital, which is why Cuddy put up with some much bullsh*t from the guy, so if you’re not some pathological enigma solving genius, you might want to turn down the snark a bit. On the other hand, if your boss is as much of a pushover as Cuddy was, why not test your limits?