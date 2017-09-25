How Twitter Reacted To The Brutal, Unexpected Death In ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

#Fear The Walking Dead
09.24.17 37 mins ago

AMC

This week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Brother’s Keeper” was a real humdinger. We don’t say it often about episodes of this series, but it was a fantastic installment.

We’ll have plenty more about the episode in our full roundup tomorrow morning, but we wanted to get immediate reaction from Twitter to the major casualty in the episode. It should have been Troy, but ultimately Jake (Sam Underwood) died in the episode thanks to a bad series of events. Troy sent a horde of walkers toward Broken Jaw Ranch; Jake and Nick went out to investigate; Jake put a gun to his brother Troy’s head; Nick pushed Jake off of him to keep him from killing his brother; and after tumbling down the side of a hill, Jake was bitten by a zombie. Troy and Nick attempted to save him by cutting off his arm, but Jake — in the arms of his brother — eventually bled to death, and Troy had to put his reanimated brother down.

It was all Troy’s fault. Or Nick’s fault for protecting Troy. Either way, Jake is dead.

It all started when Jake got bit and Troy had to hold his arm out while Nick used a machete to cut it off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEAD

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP