AP

The Emmys are tonight, with Stephen Colbert hosting and some major series up for the big awards. If you want to follow along, it should be simple to do, right? Well, maybe. It’ll depend on what you have, where you live, and, in some cases, what you’re willing to pay.

The ceremony is being broadcast on CBS this year, at 8pm tonight. So, if you’ve got cable or an antenna, just find CBS and enjoy. If you’re a cord cutter, however, you’ll have to look at CBS All Access, CBS’ streaming service. In addition to being the home of Star Trek spin-offs (and Caroline In The City, for some reason), CBS also airs live TV on the service in 174 markets. If you don’t want to throw them the $6 a month, you can simply sign up for a free trial and cancel it after the ceremony.

Beyond that, if you’re in Canada, the CBC will have a live stream of the ceremony, in addition to broadcasting it, but Americans can’t access that legally. Fortunately, as long as you’ve got an antenna, you should be able to weigh in on the fun. Be sure to check out our Emmys liveblog, and if you need to get caught up on the nominees, you can find them here.