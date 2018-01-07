How To Watch The 2018 Golden Globes Online Tonight

iStock/Uproxx

The Golden Globes arrive tonight, and, if you’re near a TV with an antenna or a cable connection, they’ll be easy to catch on NBC. But what if you’re not? Well, you’ll have to work the angles a little bit.

NBC has apps for pretty much every imaginable platform, but there are two catches. In order to use them, first, you need to have a cable subscription of some sort. The app won’t work unless you enter in a code, password, or other identifier. Secondly, it won’t stream live everywhere in the US. You’ll need to be in the broadcast range of affiliates in the following cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Hartford, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Bristol, Virginia.

Your other option is a live TV service. All’s not lost, however. There are several live TV services, like Sling TV or Hulu’s live TV service, that will work with phones, tablets, and set-top boxes. You’ll just either need to sign up for the free trial, or make the jump to having a live TV service with you on a month to month basis. If you need help deciding whether to build a TV streaming system, we’ve got a full guide on cord-cutting and cord-shaving.

Beyond that, well, hopefully you’ve got access to a TV. But if not, we’ll be watching and offering updates and commentary throughout the night with live commentary and updates on Instagram and Twitter, as well as posts on the major moments and a full recap. Enjoy!