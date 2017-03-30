The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Hulu Is Going For Their Own ‘Black Mirror’ With The ‘Dimension 404’ Trailer

03.29.17 58 mins ago

Between Black Mirror and Legion, smart, trippy science fiction is all the rage these days. The more likely to keep you up at night theorizing the better. From the looks of things, Hulu wants a piece of that pie, and is laying down the gauntlet with the first trailer for Dimension 44.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six episode anthology series “draws inspiration from the internet’s notorious ‘404’ error code and aims to evoke the feeling of wandering onto the weird side of the web at 3 a.m., stumbling upon stories that cannot be explained in the world as we know it.” This first trailer looks suitably weird and intriguing, although to be fair,a cast that includes a narrating Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, Megan Mullally, Sarah Hyland, Joel McHale, Lea Michele, Robert Buckley, and Constance Wu would have won our eyes sight unseen.

Honestly, it’s surprising that a show about the “weird side of the internet” hasn’t been made yet. While a late night web browse usually ends up on stuff like pimple popping videos and Wikipedia wormholes about the bizarre habits of our nation’s presidents, a meditation on the darker side of technology is at least a timely message. Whether they’ll manage to distinguish themselves from the brilliance of Black Mirror remains to be seen.

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TAGSDimension 404HULUPATTON OSWALT
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP