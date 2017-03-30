Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between Black Mirror and Legion, smart, trippy science fiction is all the rage these days. The more likely to keep you up at night theorizing the better. From the looks of things, Hulu wants a piece of that pie, and is laying down the gauntlet with the first trailer for Dimension 44.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six episode anthology series “draws inspiration from the internet’s notorious ‘404’ error code and aims to evoke the feeling of wandering onto the weird side of the web at 3 a.m., stumbling upon stories that cannot be explained in the world as we know it.” This first trailer looks suitably weird and intriguing, although to be fair,a cast that includes a narrating Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, Megan Mullally, Sarah Hyland, Joel McHale, Lea Michele, Robert Buckley, and Constance Wu would have won our eyes sight unseen.

Honestly, it’s surprising that a show about the “weird side of the internet” hasn’t been made yet. While a late night web browse usually ends up on stuff like pimple popping videos and Wikipedia wormholes about the bizarre habits of our nation’s presidents, a meditation on the darker side of technology is at least a timely message. Whether they’ll manage to distinguish themselves from the brilliance of Black Mirror remains to be seen.

(Via Mashable)