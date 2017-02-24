Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

A Crusty ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Tells Fans To ‘Get A F*cking Life’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.24.17 3 Comments
ian-mcshane-game-of-thrones

HBO

In a time when so many celebrities are afraid to say the wrong thing, out of fear of losing gigs or — even worse — a social media backlash, Ian McShane is refreshingly honest. The Deadwood star revealed who he was playing on Game of Thrones, and that he was bringing “back a much loved character who everyone thinks is dead,” months before the episode aired. When spoiler-averse fans of the HBO series got agitated with him, McShane fired back, “You say the slightest thing and the Internet goes ape. I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f*cking life. It’s only t*ts and dragons.”

Well, McShane, who plays Mr. Wednesday in the upcoming American Gods, must still have t*ts and dragons on the brain, because in a new interview, he once again brought up his annoyance with certain Game of Thrones viewers.

“The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely],” he told Empire Magazine. “You want to say, ‘Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.’ Firstly, you love it. Secondly, you’ll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f*cking life.” McShane seems like the kind of guy who reads the last chapter of a book first, then goes back to the beginning. Maybe he’ll join Twitter just to spoil The Winds of Winter.

TAGSgame of thronesIAN MCSHANE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP