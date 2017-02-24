HBO

In a time when so many celebrities are afraid to say the wrong thing, out of fear of losing gigs or — even worse — a social media backlash, Ian McShane is refreshingly honest. The Deadwood star revealed who he was playing on Game of Thrones, and that he was bringing “back a much loved character who everyone thinks is dead,” months before the episode aired. When spoiler-averse fans of the HBO series got agitated with him, McShane fired back, “You say the slightest thing and the Internet goes ape. I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f*cking life. It’s only t*ts and dragons.”

Well, McShane, who plays Mr. Wednesday in the upcoming American Gods, must still have t*ts and dragons on the brain, because in a new interview, he once again brought up his annoyance with certain Game of Thrones viewers.

“The show is huge but some fans seem to identify with it [too closely],” he told Empire Magazine. “You want to say, ‘Have you thought about your lifestyle? Maybe you should get out a little more.’ Firstly, you love it. Secondly, you’ll have forgotten by the time it comes out. And what am I giving away? A character beloved by everybody returns. Get a f*cking life.” McShane seems like the kind of guy who reads the last chapter of a book first, then goes back to the beginning. Maybe he’ll join Twitter just to spoil The Winds of Winter.