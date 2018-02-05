‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gives Us A Short Tease Of Some New Footage During The Super Bowl

#Super Bowl #Avengers #Marvel
02.04.18 9 hours ago

Any new footage from Avengers: Infinity War is a big deal after years of build-up, and fans got a new tease during the Super Bowl. The brief teaser showed off the ridiculous amount of heroes gathering for the ultimate battle against Thanos. The Guardians of the Galaxy are there. One-eyed Thor. Spider-Man in his new suit. Groot. (He is Groot.) As Tony Stark says: “So this is it. It’s all been leading to this.”

We see images of Captain America and Black Panther, with Cap showing off a newfangled weaponized fist. Spider-Man rips off his mask to reveal a gasping Peter Parker. The music swells and Super Bowl viewers pump their fists sending nachos flying into the air.

Disney/Marvel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSMarvelSUPER BOWL

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 4 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 6 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP