Any new footage from Avengers: Infinity War is a big deal after years of build-up, and fans got a new tease during the Super Bowl. The brief teaser showed off the ridiculous amount of heroes gathering for the ultimate battle against Thanos. The Guardians of the Galaxy are there. One-eyed Thor. Spider-Man in his new suit. Groot. (He is Groot.) As Tony Stark says: “So this is it. It’s all been leading to this.”

We see images of Captain America and Black Panther, with Cap showing off a newfangled weaponized fist. Spider-Man rips off his mask to reveal a gasping Peter Parker. The music swells and Super Bowl viewers pump their fists sending nachos flying into the air.