The First Full-Length ‘Iron Fist’ Trailer Is Here

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After a series of teasers and photos, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist. Check it out above.

The show stars Finn Jones as billionaire Danny Rand, who gets taken in by Buddhist monks following a plane crash (it makes sense in context… sort of), then “mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company,” according to the official plot synopsis. “However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.”

Iron Fist is probably the least well-known character in Netflix’s stable of Marvel superhero shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage — and the series has already received some heat for casting Loras Tyrell as the title character instead of an Asian actor (he’s white in the comics). It’s up to showrunner Scott Buck, previously of Dexter, to guide Iron Fist not only out of controversy but into The Defenders, Marvel’s crossover super-miniseries.

The 13-episode first season of Iron First — which also stars Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and, of course, Marvel’s small screen Nick Fury, Rosario Dawson — premieres on Netflix on March 17.