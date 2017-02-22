Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I am the Iron Fist.”

Thus begins the final marketing push for Netflix’s next big superhero show, and with it their hopes that all four members of upcoming series The Defenders are loved by fans and are a huge draw for the team-up show in the pipeline. The teasers thus far have been intriguing, but of all the members Danny Rand (aka The Iron Fist) is the only one whose show hasn’t premiered on the platform yet, leaving his draw mostly up in the air. With a new featurette, which offers and extensive look at who The Iron Fist is and what he can do, Netflix hopes to nail down their audience and hook new viewers at the same time.

For those unfamiliar with who Danny Rand is and what his abilities entail, the featurette shows off lots of picturesque shots of him sitting on top of mountains meditating and wandering through the grounds of the monastery where he gained his abilities. While the origin story might not be unique among the world of superheroes — assumed dead, trained in a secret location, returns to his home city after more than a decade — the martial arts inspiration is something that is few and far between in today’s on-screen comic book adaptation landscape.