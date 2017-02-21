HBO

After playing Ramsay Bolton, one of history’s greatest fictional monsters for four seasons on Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon made the bold creative decision to portray… one of history’s greatest real-life monsters, Adolf Hitler. The actor, perhaps fearing that his smirk will forever be associated with unimaginable evil (too late), has decided to chill with the… oh wait, never mind. He’s playing another “villainous” character in Marvel’s Inhumans.

Based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s comic book series of the same name, Inhumans was originally planned as a feature film before transitioning to the small screen (although the first two episodes, of eight total, will premiere in IMAX theaters before debuting on ABC in the fall). Rheon is playing Maximus, who the Hollywood Reporter describes as a “clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — though he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

There’s definitely still some Ramsay Bolton left in him.

Marvel’s Jeph Loeb praised Rheon for his “ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life,” while showrunner Scott Buck added, “Maximus is a complex character. Likable, charming, tragic, and villainous all in the same moment, and I’m excited to have someone of Iwan’s considerable talent.” Every conversation between Rheon and his agent must go like:

RHEON: I want to play a “complete scumbag.” Whatcha got?

AGENT: Um, I have a script for a Vlad the Impaler biopic that…

RHEON: I’m in.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)