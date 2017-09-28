Netflix/Getty

American audiences unfamiliar with British comedian Jack Whitehall may recognize him from his hilarious appearance alongside Jennifer Lawrence on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show. That, or Gary Marshall’s 2016 ensemble film Mother’s Day. Otherwise, they were probably surprised to see Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father pop up on their Netflix queue last Friday. Rest assured the 29-year-old performer is one of the United Kingdom’s best working comics today, judging by his many hilarious appearances on popular British quiz shows, and the addition of his outrageous father, Michael Whitehall makes Travels a worthwhile binge. (Not to mention a wonderfully random Steven Seagal appearance.)

“Even the first weekend out, I am getting tweets from people all over the world, from places like Germany and Australia,” Whitehall tells us. “Which is kind of worrying, because many of these are places my father has made jokes about that will probably upset them. With Netflix, there is now a global audience of people he can upset. He’s already done it here at home, because he made a joke about a place in England called Norwich. He referred to it as being quite backwards, and it was in the local newspaper and the locals were tweeting at me. I was like, ‘I am so sorry!’ His ability to upset people and put his foot in it is unrivaled.”

A former producer and talent agent for the likes of Judi Dench and Colin Firth, Michael has since gained fame as Jack’s curmudgeonly hilarious (and occasionally offensive) partner in crime. The pair co-authored the 2013 book Him & Me: A Father and Son Remember It All Differently, and subsequently co-hosted the BBC variety program Backchat. Obviously a travel show, a prominent format popularized by British comedians like Billy Connolly and Stephen Fry, was in order for the Whitehalls. So they went with the premise that Jack had never taken a “gap year” — a “break” of sorts typically taken by British and other European young adults between secondary school and university, and more recently popularized in the United States by Malia Obama.

“A gap year is just sort of a silly thing we wanted to hang it on, but the heart of it — the most important thing — is the relationship with my dad,” Whitehall explains. “What I think is fun about watching the show, and the reason I hope people enjoy it, is even if you’re from a very different background or from somewhere else in the world, there is a lot we can all relate to when it comes to the relationship with a parent. Being embarrassed by them, or not wanting them to do certain things whenever they are abroad and around total strangers. All of these, I think, are things everyone can recognize in their own relationship with their parents. It’s a somewhat universal appeal, even if — as is the case for my father — your parents can be incredibly offensive. It takes all kinds, really.”

“There is definitely stuff we left on the cutting room floor I am pleased didn’t make the final transmission to Netflix,” he continues while laughing. “I’ve found, more weirdly, that doing press has been the hardest thing — especially when it’s live television. My dad is not the type of person you want on live television, because there is no chance of an edit or a filter. There have been a couple of appearances on programs in the U.K. where we’ve gone to promote the show. He was about to launch into a particular story or two, and I thankfully know where these stories go, so I’ve had to jump in front of the bullet to make sure he doesn’t get Travels taken off Netflix before it had even premiered.”