One of the more hilarious moments of Sunday night’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards accompanied the announcement of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie Emmy, which saw Laura Dern beating out Regina King, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley. While it’s fair to assume that most actors and actresses die a little bit on the inside when their name isn’t called, most handle the loss with grace and aplomb.

Thankfully, Jackie Hoffman — who played Mamacita, Joan Crawford’s loyal housekeeper in Feud — is not one of those people, because she let her feelings be known loud and clear. Hoffman went viral as she was seen in the audience hilariously yelling “dammit” twice over, as Dern made her way up to the stage to collect her award.

But that was just the kicker, because unbeknownst to most people, Hoffman had also been live-tweeting the Emmys, and she did not hold back, writing, “Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017.”