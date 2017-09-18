‘Feud’ Star Jackie Hoffman Had A Few Things To Say About Laura Dern Beating Her For The Emmy On Twitter

#Emmys 2017
News & Culture Writer
09.18.17

One of the more hilarious moments of Sunday night’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards accompanied the announcement of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie Emmy, which saw Laura Dern beating out Regina King, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and her Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodley. While it’s fair to assume that most actors and actresses die a little bit on the inside when their name isn’t called, most handle the loss with grace and aplomb.

Thankfully, Jackie Hoffman — who played Mamacita, Joan Crawford’s loyal housekeeper in Feud — is not one of those people, because she let her feelings be known loud and clear. Hoffman went viral as she was seen in the audience hilariously yelling “dammit” twice over, as Dern made her way up to the stage to collect her award.

But that was just the kicker, because unbeknownst to most people, Hoffman had also been live-tweeting the Emmys, and she did not hold back, writing, “Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys 2017
TAGSemmys 2017Feudjackie hoffmanLAURA DERN

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP