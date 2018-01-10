SYFY

Jade Tailor is an actress probably best known for portraying Kady Orloff-Diaz on Syfy’s The Magicians, which returns for its third season tonight (January 10) at 9pm ET. You may have also seen her on shows like Murder in the First, True Blood, and Vegas. Jade took some time recently to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Club Soda with a splash of pineapple. I don’t actually drink alcohol.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Hmm… So many to choose from. But I’m gonna go with the Dalai Lama.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

The Magicians, of course! And the Maya Angelou documentary, anything on Vice. Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things, Friends, pretty much a ton of classic films and my guilty pleasure… Outlander.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I’m eating an entire bowl of hummus and an entire Fruit Tart.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Google, Alabe.com, Huffington Post, IMDb, CNN, Pinterest, Broadway.com. Do YouTube, Instagram and Twitter count?

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“I Was Here” – Beyonce. It’s my alarm every morning.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

I would remind her to “put her own mask on first before helping others.”

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Andra Day’s Stand Up For Something”

9. Dogs or cats?

BOTH! I have two cats and a dog.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

India.Arie. Stevie Wonder came out on stage in the middle of it to surprise her. Two of my idols in one place. I was blown away!