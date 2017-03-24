KONG | In Theory

Jake Gyllenhaal Goes To Great Lengths To Prove He’s Friends With Ryan Reynolds For Seth Meyers

#Jake Gyllenhaal #Ryan Reynolds
Managing Editor, Trending
03.24.17

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds willfight off grim death in space this weekend in Life, but Gyllenhaal was in another battle during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The topic of Ryan Reynolds pops up at the end of the interview and Gyllenhaal seems to have some trouble convincing Meyers that he and Ryan Reynolds are friends. They haven’t been running buddies before the film, but Gyllenhaal hit it off with Reynolds during the film and wanted to show how great of a guy he was to the audience.

So Gyllenhaal decides to FaceTime Reynolds on the show, killing some television time and making a few funny comments along the way. It only leads to failure during the interview, but a great moment of television soon after. Once the show returns from commercial break, Meyers introduces a surprise moment that happened while he was backstage. It seems that Gyllenhaal was not lying about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds and the guy called him back before he left the studio. Gyllenhaal makes his way back out while Meyers is backstage and takes over the show for a moment to share a moment with his buddy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSBEST FRIENDSJake GyllenhaallifeRyan Reynoldsseth meyers
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP