James Corden’s Best Carpool Karaokes

James Corden Picks Up UK Dad Band Take That For A Very British Brand Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Trending Writer
03.25.17

Comic Relief

UK boy band turned dad band Take That are the latest act to go for a spin with James Corden in the name of Carpool Karaoke. It’s for Comic Relief, so get those red noses ready.

This charity-minded go-around features Corden locked into singing chauffeur mode with his passengers being the trio that currently makes up Take That. Take That were quite a big deal in Britain as a Backstreet Boys level pop phenomenon and on this side of the pond we know Take That largely for spawning Robbie Williams and his attempts to crack America every now and again. You don’t really need to know that information to enjoy Corden and his guests knocking out choreography and beaming during every track that pumps through the vehicle’s speakers.

The Late Late Show host also tried his best to get Take That’s profile raised in the States on the trip with, uh, mixed results. It’s not mean-spirited, mind you. (That’s not Corden’s style.) The CBS chat show charmer is clearly a big Take That fan and it’s all one cheery love-in with some light ribbing tucked within. Come for the camaraderie, stay for the harsh truth about the state of the underwear tossing at their gigs.

