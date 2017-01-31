Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Much of late night discussed Trump’s immigration ban in one form or another, with some focusing on those detained by the ruling and other making fun of Trump himself. James Corden opted for none of the above during The Late Late Show this week, pre-taping his show all week and using his trip to the airport to send a message about the ban.

There’s no emotional music or sad narration, just Corden making his way through the airport and grabbing a bite before his flight. He gets some protestors on camera, but it is otherwise your typical airport experience. Then at the end, the screen goes black and a message takes over the screen: