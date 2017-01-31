Much of late night discussed Trump’s immigration ban in one form or another, with some focusing on those detained by the ruling and other making fun of Trump himself. James Corden opted for none of the above during The Late Late Show this week, pre-taping his show all week and using his trip to the airport to send a message about the ban.
There’s no emotional music or sad narration, just Corden making his way through the airport and grabbing a bite before his flight. He gets some protestors on camera, but it is otherwise your typical airport experience. Then at the end, the screen goes black and a message takes over the screen:
Freedom of moment should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.
At least Seth Meyers or Colbert is rigorously pointing at the flaws of Trump. Not saying Corden isn’t affected or touched by recent events, but I’m not exactly moved by a guy filming himself eating a sandwich at an airport. Fuck your selfies, say something on your show. You already have the platform.