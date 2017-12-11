Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you think James Franco seems like the kind of guy that would start laughing then make you recall the story of nearly throwing up on live TV thanks to him spitting fake blood in your mouth and face, then you’re right. He is the kind of guy who would do that. After Franco hosted one of the best episodes of Saturday Night Live this season, he plopped Leslie Jones in front of her phone to make sure the behind-the-scenes of her queasy, bloody moment was captured for posterity.

Here’s Jones confirming that her gag reflex was in full working order as a delighted and giggling Franco eggs her on like a proud buddy: “You f*cking traumatized me. Blood went in my mouth and then I threw up in my mouth, and I had to swallow it so I wouldn’t throw up on national f*cking live TV,” she said.

This man almost made me puke on national television!! Lmao we had a good time with James Franco!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:11am PST

If you watch the sketch over again, you can tell something is wrong and she’s probably trying to say her lines, but all she gives is a glare to Franco and a few grunts as she holds back from barfing. Here’s that moment, followed by Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon looking off-camera, maybe for a bucket?

NBC

Props to Leslie for keeping it together. What a pro.