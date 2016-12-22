James Franco Decided To Show Off His Weird Art On The Big Screen Again

The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

#Bryan Cranston
12.21.16

It is a widely accepted fact that James Franco is more than a little extra. When he isn’t acting, directing, collecting degrees, writing books, or smoking weed, the Artist Formerly Known As Harry Osborn also dabbles in a bit of painting, and the topics are as unconventional as you’d expect. While he was visiting Conan with Bryan Cranston ahead of the release of Why Him?, Franco admitted that some of the art that graces the walls of his eccentric character’s home in the film is of his own creation. Apparently the ones suggested were too generic, so Franco brought in things like a painting of “humping capybaras” (not hamsters) to add a little more flair.

Franco was also generous enough to paint a giant canvas as a gift for Cranston after they completed filming, deciding that Cranston was the kind of guy who would want to hang up a huge painted pot leaf on the wall of his Connecticut home. Unsurprisingly, Cranston’s wife wasn’t crazy about the new decor, and while Cranston keeps it vague, I would bet money that that artistic monstrosity is somewhere deep in a garage. Not even authentically mixing in actual marijuana with the paint makes that a good design choice.

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston
TAGSBryan CranstonCONANjames francoWhy Him?

