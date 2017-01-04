NGHTMRE Discusses His Rise to Fame | Uncharted: The Power of Dreams

James Van Der Beek To Play Diplo In A TV Series About The DJ’s Life — Yes, Really

01.04.17 1 hour ago
james-van-der-diplo

WB/GETTY IMAGES

Today in “Was James Franco Busy?” news, James Van Der Beek is playing Diplo in Viceland’s first-ever scripted comedy series, What Would Diplo Do?

That sentence could use some unpacking.

James Van Der Beek is an actor best known for Dawson’s Creek, Don’t Trust the Bitch in Apartment 23, and having a silly cry-face. Diplo is a Grammy-winning DJ who’s worked with everyone from Beyoncé to Robyn. Van Der Beek, who first impersonated Diplo in a promo for the “Mad Decent Block Party,” will play a “fictional version of the international musical force [in a] collection of parables about life as told through the eyes of guy who can bring 60,000 people to their feet, but kind of sucks one-on-one,” according to a press release. What Would Diplo Do? is described as Louie meets “WorldStar HipHop” meets This Is Spinal Tap, which I’m going to let marinate for a second.

dawson-crying

THE WB

Van Der Beek, who will write, produce, and act as showrunner, said, “I’ve enjoyed deconstructing my own image quite a bit over the years, but to have the chance to do it with a global megastar like Diplo who’s letting us to do something fun and ridiculous that few people have the balls to allow is crazy.”

What Would Diplo Do? is slated to debut in 2017, assuming this isn’t all a really weird drug trip. Which, considering Vice is involved, is still possible.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TAGSdiploJAMES VAN DER BEEKvicelandWhat Would Diplo Do?

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP