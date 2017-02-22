Getty Image

Just when you thought you had all the X-Men you can handle — the upcoming Logan, New Mutants a distant promise, the current FX show Legion, the future Hulu show The Runaways, and some unknown film project directed by Simon Kinberg — Fox TV went and added another mutant franchise to the pile. We currently have no idea what the unnamed Fox show is called, but now we know a little bit about who it will star.

Marvel has confirmed Jamie Chung (Once Upon A Time) will play Clarice Fong, better known as the mutant Blink. Chung will joins Blair Redford (Switched At Birth) as a series regular.

Details are sparse about the upcoming project, but Marvel has revealed the series will focus on new ordinary (most likely non-mutant) parents who are forced on the run from the government when their children are discovered to possess mutant powers. The family joins an underground network of mutants and must fight for survival. The casting of Chung as Blink (a character who was previously played by Bingbing Fan in X-Men: Days of Future Past) reveals her character is most likely one of those children.

[Blink is] a sarcastic and lively tomboy. Clarice’s naturally strong exuberance has taken a hit after a sudden and traumatic upheaval of her life. As she adjusts to the new people and places that are suddenly ‘home,’ Clarice is slowly becoming herself again.

The announcement also confirmed the name of Blair Redford’s character: Sam. Earlier this month, EW revealed the character as “the strong-headed Native American leader of the underground network” but at the time no name was given. Currently Marvel has no known Native American mutant named Sam in their roster, so Redford could be playing an entirely new creation or an amalgam of multiple lesser known heroes.

Regardless, Marvel and Fox are playing things close to the vest on this X-Men project from the minds of Matt Nix and Bryan Singer. But they can’t keep us in the dark forever. Hopefully more casting news will help grease the wheels for a proper plot synopsis.