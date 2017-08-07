HBO

The clash at the end of last night’s Game of Thrones — which is apparently known as the Loot Train Attack; not exactly Cleganebowl- or Battle of the Bastards-level catchy, is it? — was literally [fire emoji]. Dozens of Lannister soldiers were burned to death, courtesy of Daenerys soaring into battle on her beloved Drogon. It’s a scene that was a long time coming, and no one was happier to rave about it than Khal Drogo himself, Jason Momoa.

“F*CK ME. It’s been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth,” the Justice League star wrote on Instagram. “And I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy sh*t that was intense. Wish I was there to f*ck sh*t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS.” Momoa also added a special message for the moon of his life, Emilia Clarke: “miss u mama your a badass super proud.” I think she’s doing just fine without him.

Momoa hasn’t been on Game of Thrones since season two — he’s been busy trying to save video game movies — but he’s still a huge fan. The “muscular, superhero-y” actor was spotted in Ireland, where the series occasionally shoots, with the showrunners, and he regularly reviews episodes on Instagram. “Hahahahahahahahahahahhhahaha. I love GOT,” Momoa wrote last season. “Don’t f*ck with my boo. Hahahahahahahahah. @emilia_clarke.”

How do you say “Pulitzer Prize winner Khal Drogo” in Dothraki?