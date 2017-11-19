Amazon

Deadline reports that Jeffrey Tambor is exiting Transparent following four seasons as the star of the acclaimed Amazon dramedy. Tambor’s departure from the series comes following multiple sexual harassment allegations leveled at the actor and calls from GLAAD and Transparent writer Our Lady J for Tambor to be removed..

Addressing his immediate exit from Transparent, Tambor once again denied the allegations against him and told Deadline that it would be incredibly difficult to envision a return to the series.

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” said Tambor “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago,”

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he continued. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

(Via Deadline)