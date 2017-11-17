Getty Image

As sexual harassers continue to get exposed in Hollywood, Transparent‘s Jeffrey Tambor has been one of the men accused of sexual assault. While he initially denied the report, a second woman has come forward with her own allegations of assault. Trace Lysette, a trans actress who was a guest star on Transparent as a yoga instructor and stripper who helps Tambor’s Maura find her way after her initial coming out. Lysette released a statement on Twitter, detailing Tambor’s behavior.

According to Lysette, after Tambor saw her in her costume — a lingerie top and matching shorts — he said “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.” Lysette claims that she and the other actress in the scene “laughed it off because it was so absurd.” However, Tambor’s behavior eventually became more aggressive and physical.