As sexual harassers continue to get exposed in Hollywood, Transparent‘s Jeffrey Tambor has been one of the men accused of sexual assault. While he initially denied the report, a second woman has come forward with her own allegations of assault. Trace Lysette, a trans actress who was a guest star on Transparent as a yoga instructor and stripper who helps Tambor’s Maura find her way after her initial coming out. Lysette released a statement on Twitter, detailing Tambor’s behavior.
According to Lysette, after Tambor saw her in her costume — a lingerie top and matching shorts — he said “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.” Lysette claims that she and the other actress in the scene “laughed it off because it was so absurd.” However, Tambor’s behavior eventually became more aggressive and physical.
“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and for against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas,” Lysette says.
Lysette pushed Tambor away and “rolled my eyes.” Billings was not present for this alleged incident, and several crew members were nearby “but they were focused on their jobs. It was discreet. If you were behind Jeffrey you might have thought he was giving me a hug.”
