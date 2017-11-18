Amazon

The pair of allegations against Jeffrey Tambor have brought his role on Transparent going forward into question, with a report indicating writers were seeking a way to take his character out of the show. Now a writer for the show and GLAAD are speaking out to say Tambor should step away and let the show continue without him.

Our Lady J, a writer for Transparent and transgender performer, responded to the allegations about Tambor and said that the actor should not be the reason that “trans content” like Transparent goes down according to Deadline: