The pair of allegations against Jeffrey Tambor have brought his role on Transparent going forward into question, with a report indicating writers were seeking a way to take his character out of the show. Now a writer for the show and GLAAD are speaking out to say Tambor should step away and let the show continue without him.
Our Lady J, a writer for Transparent and transgender performer, responded to the allegations about Tambor and said that the actor should not be the reason that “trans content” like Transparent goes down according to Deadline:
My heart is broken. I’m struggling to put together words right now, as I’m flooded with emotions. Any abuse of power is inexcusable, but hearing the stories of Van and Trace have particularly shattered me. I honor the strength and courage that it must have taken for them to tell their truth.
…
Thank you for your leadership, Trace. Thank you for speaking up. And thank you for your proposed solution at the end of your statement. You are right — we cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man. I’m sure I’ll have more to say, but this is as much as I can get out in this very emotional moment.
….
My heart goes out to all victims of abuse, told and untold. I hope this is the beginning of our time to heal.
“This show that is watched by next to one, but is showered in awards for spotlighting the hot topic right now, is BIGGER than one person (the respected actor who is the only reason the show was viewed in the first place).”
