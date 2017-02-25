Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Family Feud has made generating instantly shared game show moments look like child’s play. Just get someone (maybe a dopey midwesterner) to shout something about sex at an unexpected time, let Steve Harvey react and all of those magical internet dollars come rolling in. Still, Jeopardy! continues to deliver when it comes to game show magic. Whether it’s low-key middle fingers or Alex Trebek as a septuagenarian MC, Jeopardy! is no slouch. That status was reaffirmed with this week’s College Championship finale.

The MIT sweater sporting Lilly Chen earned the tournament’s crown and a $100,000 prize for efforts, but it was her final response to clinch the title that’s earning all the attention. Boasting a healthy lead, Chen was presented with the following Final Jeopardy! test: “Astronomer who began his epitaph, ‘I used to measure the heavens, now I shall measure the shadows of Earth.’”

Chen, who wagered zero, answered appropriately. “Who is the Spiciest Memelord?”

The written response came with a wager of $0 and the satisfaction of knowing that victory (both financial and memewise) was attained. We have the visual evidence tucked above in the traditional YouTube rectangle if you’d like to soak in the magic and see a game show host with his mind on the Lakers try to unpack what’s just happened. Superb.