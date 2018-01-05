‘Jeopardy!’ Is On Hiatus While Alex Trebek Recovers From Brain Surgery

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are few television institutions as comforting as Jeopardy!. A perfect showcase for modern-day folk heroes and the occasional hilarious burn, Jeopardy! has found that sweet spot of nostalgia mixed with meme-ability that keeps people insanely invested in a longrunning game show. However, fans will have to wait for new episodes for a while, as the show has gone on a temporary hiatus while host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery.

Back in December of 2017, Trebek was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma (blood clots) after suffering a fall and had surgery to correct the condition on December 16th. Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be as serious as it sounds, with Sony Pictures Entertainment releasing a statement saying that “he is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the Jeopardy! studio for taping in mid-January.”

Trebek himself echoed those sentiments in a video filmed in his home, calling the incident a “slight medical problem” and assuring fans that he would be back in the studio soon.

Because Jeopardy! is filmed months in advance of airing, this unfortunate medical situation put a slight hold on things. However, Trebek’s swift recovery is paramount, and he seems to be on the mend. I’ll take Good News for 500, Alex.

(Via NBC News)