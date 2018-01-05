‘Jeopardy!’ Is On Hiatus While Alex Trebek Recovers From Brain Surgery

There are few television institutions as comforting as Jeopardy!. A perfect showcase for modern-day folk heroes and the occasional hilarious burn, Jeopardy! has found that sweet spot of nostalgia mixed with meme-ability that keeps people insanely invested in a longrunning game show. However, fans will have to wait for new episodes for a while, as the show has gone on a temporary hiatus while host Alex Trebek recovers from brain surgery.
Back in December of 2017, Trebek was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma (blood clots) after suffering a fall and had surgery to correct the condition on December 16th. Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be as serious as it sounds, with Sony Pictures Entertainment releasing a statement saying that “he is expected to make a full and complete recovery. Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the Jeopardy! studio for taping in mid-January.”
Trebek himself echoed those sentiments in a video filmed in his home, calling the incident a “slight medical problem” and assuring fans that he would be back in the studio soon.
Because Jeopardy! is filmed months in advance of airing, this unfortunate medical situation put a slight hold on things. However, Trebek’s swift recovery is paramount, and he seems to be on the mend. I’ll take Good News for 500, Alex.
500 isn’t an option.
No. No, it’s not.