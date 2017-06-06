LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd
— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017
It’s well-known that Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentricities are a lot like his character on Seinfeld, but we rarely get to see them play out in real time, spontaneously and instinctively, like a nature video. Actually witnessing Seinfeld execute his polite-yet-somewhat-afraid avoidance tactics are like watching Steph Curry drain a three-pointer on a hapless defender — it’s just too easy. He’s the second-best (after Larry David), and that’s impossible to argue after seeing Jerry Seinfeld masterfully deflect Kesha’s advances at a recent charity event.
The short video plays out like it’s going to be featured on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. It begins with Seinfeld’s riffing on a bit about not being able to sleep when you’re tired, then Kesha bounces in, asking for a hug with arms outstretched, only to get shut down. Kesha says “please” then tries to negotiate for a “little one” but Seinfeld quickly shuffles out of reach, both revolted and somewhat polite. He’s probably done this a million times before.
The situation ups the Seinfeld quotient exponentially as Jerry says “I don’t even know who that is,” then learns that his hug-thirsty personal space infiltrator was “Kesha,” to which he replies: “Okay, well, I wish her the best.” It’s 22 seconds of the purest Seinfeld in the history of Seinfeld.
Wow. Expert. Jason, we need to talk.
Hey what’s up
Lmao
So you mean you can just say “no thanks” when someone asks for a hug? Amazing.
To be fair, she drinks her own pee.
Isn’t this the same thing she is suing Dr. Luke for? What a hypocrite
I knew someone was going to draw that parallel and that person was you.
HAHAHAHAHAHA He legit had no idea who she was.
” well-known that Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentricities are a lot like his character on Seinfeld”
Larry David thinks you’re a joke Jason.
“Actually witnessing Seinfeld execute his polite-yet-somewhat-afraid avoidance tactics are like watching Steph Curry drain a three-pointer on a hapless defender ”
Bad at sports and human interaction.
” It’s 22 seconds of the purest Seinfeld in the history of Seinfeld.”
Maybe he was afraid of a rape accusation.
Keep up the good work!
This was the plot for an episode of seinfeld…..kind of. Jerry gets blackballed in his building for not letting people kiss him hello.