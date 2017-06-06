LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

It’s well-known that Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentricities are a lot like his character on Seinfeld, but we rarely get to see them play out in real time, spontaneously and instinctively, like a nature video. Actually witnessing Seinfeld execute his polite-yet-somewhat-afraid avoidance tactics are like watching Steph Curry drain a three-pointer on a hapless defender — it’s just too easy. He’s the second-best (after Larry David), and that’s impossible to argue after seeing Jerry Seinfeld masterfully deflect Kesha’s advances at a recent charity event.

The short video plays out like it’s going to be featured on the upcoming season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. It begins with Seinfeld’s riffing on a bit about not being able to sleep when you’re tired, then Kesha bounces in, asking for a hug with arms outstretched, only to get shut down. Kesha says “please” then tries to negotiate for a “little one” but Seinfeld quickly shuffles out of reach, both revolted and somewhat polite. He’s probably done this a million times before.

The situation ups the Seinfeld quotient exponentially as Jerry says “I don’t even know who that is,” then learns that his hug-thirsty personal space infiltrator was “Kesha,” to which he replies: “Okay, well, I wish her the best.” It’s 22 seconds of the purest Seinfeld in the history of Seinfeld.