Despite reports the streaming giant is in the red by billions of dollars, Netflix is still going strong when it comes to acquiring and producing original content. Their monumental deal with Shonda Rhimes is perhaps the most notable example, though the platform’s focus on stand-up comedy has resulted in a steady stream of original specials from big names during the past few years. Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer have all released new specials in the past year. Now Jerry Seinfeld is next on the docket.

In January Netflix revealed it had acquired the Seinfeld star’s popular Crackle show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in a huge deal. Aside from the conversational series, however, the veteran comedian had also agreed to produce and release two brand new stand-up specials with Netflix. To promote the first of these, Jerry Before Seinfeld, ahead of its newly announced September 19th release, the Netflix Comedy Instagram account released a series of short teasers and images previewing the new special.

According to a press release, Jerry Before Seinfeld witnesses the comic’s “[return] to The Comic Strip for an intimate stand-up ​set at the club that helped launch his career. Interspersed with never-before-seen material — including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975, childhood videos, and more — Jerry performs the jokes that put him on the comedy map.”