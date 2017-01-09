Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon hyped tonight’s ceremony by saying that if he takes a “hit” on somebody, like Ricky Gervais with practically everyone in Hollywood last year, “it’s a very subtle hit, and everyone’s in on the joke… I want to make sure everyone’s laughing and having a good time.” Even Donald Trump? (They have a history.) “The whole night won’t focus on that, but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind.”

The whole night might not focus on Trump, but the opening monologue did.

After a problem with the teleprompter, Fallon said in his opening line, “This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America honors the popular vote.” In case that joke was too subtle, he compared Trump to a certain evil king. “People were wondering what would have happened if King Joffrey [from Game of Thrones] had lived,” Fallon joked. “In 12 days, we’ll find out.” He later added that even Meryl Streep’s terrible opera singer from Florence Foster Jenkins “turned down performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.”