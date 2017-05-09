ABC

Last week Jimmy Kimmel drew praise for going on his show and telling his tear-jerking story about his son, Billy Kimmel, who was born with a congenital heart defect. As Kimmel struggled to get through his monologue, he pleaded for Washington D.C. to do the right thing and make sure that healthcare could be had for all. A few days later, the first steps to repealing Obamacare were taken, now Kimmel is back as an unlikely mouthpiece for those who want U.S. healthcare to be better than that of a developing country.

In his returning monologue, Kimmel poked fun at the perception that he really didn’t do much at all. (h/t Variety)

“One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech — that was seen by millions — and as a result of my powerful words, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace, they realized that what is right is right — and I saved health insurance in America! Oh, I didn’t? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been called an ‘out of touch Hollywood elitist, creep’ this week. Which – I have to say – I kind of appreciate because, when I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid variety. Our orange juice came frozen out of a can, it would squeeze out. Here’s what makes me angry. These people who are telling you how much better your healthcare is going to be? These are the same people who, eight years ago, wanted you to have no healthcare. They had to be dragged into this – they did everything they could to stop it – and now they’re saying, we’ve got a plan and it’s going to be great! You know who this new health care bill will be great for? Me. I won’t have to pay a Medicare surtax – that’s 2.3 percent. I won’t have to pay a 3.8% tax on investment income – from a financial standpoint, this is a huge win for elitist creeps like me!”

Self-deprecating or not, Kimmel’s voice has been heard. His son’s tale is becoming a rallying cry for parents, politicians, and a citizenry who believe affordable, quality healthcare is a right that shouldn’t just belong exclusively to lawmakers. Senator Bill Cassidy, who is a physician, went on CNN to discuss the aptly named “Kimmel Test” before the TV host returned to his stage.